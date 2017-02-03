Is Carson Palmer the key to a Super Bowl run for Arizona?

SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 19: Quarterback Carson Palmer #3 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass against the San Diego Chargers during preseason at Qualcomm Stadium on August 19, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) (Photo: Stephen Dunn, 2016 Getty Images)

PHOENIX - What will it take for the Arizona Cardinals to make a super run next season?

After missing the playoffs and going 7-8-1 last season, a lot will need to happen for Arizona to make the big game.

But the most important factor in Arizona turning things around lies under center.

The Cardinals need Palmer back.

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com believes Palmer is key for an Arizona Super Bowl run:

With Larry Fitzgerald choosing to play again in 2017, the Cardinals need their quarterback to join him. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Palmer is considering walking away at age 37, in part because of injuries. It's extremely rare for a player like Palmer to leave guaranteed money on the table, much less the $17.5 million Palmer is due. (Then again, the amount of money Palmer has earned in his career is also extremely rare.)

Palmer quietly performed like a top-10 quarterback in the second half of this past season. He wasn't the problem in Arizona and cranky Cardinals fans wanting to see what's behind quarterback door No. 2 might not like what they find. There is still enough talent in the desert to make a title run with Palmer.

The problem though is we still don't know if Palmer will be joining Fitlz on the field next season.

"I have no idea. I talked to Carson two days ago. We didn't say one thing about football." - Larry Fitzgerald on whether Palmer will return — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) February 3, 2017

For now Cardinals fans will have to wait anxiously to see if Palmer will return.

If he does, you can't count the Cardinals out.

