Here are five Cardinals sleepers to add to your fantasy football team

Wide receiver Jaron Brown #13 of the Arizona Cardinals slips past safety Chris Conte #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a touchdown on Sept. 18, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: Norm Hall/Getty Images)

As the calendar turns to September, fantasy football fans around the globe begin to put the final touches to their rosters.

Preseason is coming to a close and final rosters for all 32 NFL teams are almost set.

But before you finish your fantasy drafts, here are five Cardinals not named David Johnson to add to your team.

Carson Palmer

I don't know if he necessarily falls under a "sleeper" pick, but if he can return to his 2015 form and the receivers get to their potential, he could be a decent add at QB.

Jaron Brown

We all know about the talent of John Brown, but Jaron Brown has performed well in training camp and has earned a spot near the top of the WR depth chart. He's coming off an injury, but looks to be developing a good relationship with Palmer and is worth a late-round pick.

Troy Niklas

He's had an injury-plagued career since being drafted by the Cardinals in 2014, but he's finally healthy entering this season. At 6'6'', 270 pounds, he's a big target down the middle of the field. His talent has never been in question, and if he could stay healthy, look for a breakout year from the tight end.

Robert Nkemdiche

If you need to add a defensive player to your roster, Nkemdiche could be a great pick in the later rounds. He showed flashes during the preseason and could get some decent tackle and sack numbers this year.

Phil Dawson

Any Cardinals fan remembers the bad special teams play last year. But the addition of kicker Phil Dawson should provide the stability the team needs in the kicking game. If the Cardinals offense operates like we know it can, Dawson should see plenty of attempts this season.

