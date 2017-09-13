Here are 5 motivational speeches to watch after David Johnson's injury

Fans cheer while waving Arizona Cardinals flags in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at University of Phoenix Stadium on Oct. 26, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals won 24-20. (Photo: Norm Hall/Getty Images)

It's a dark time if you're a Cardinals fan.

The Cardinals' 35-23 opening loss to the Detroit Lions was hard enough to swallow, but the injury to star running back David Johnson made it all go from bad to absolute worst.

We learned Tuesday that Johnson could be sidelined for 2-3 months after deciding to undergo wrist surgery. And his absence will certainly leave a huge hole in the Cardinals' backfield.

So where do we go from here?

Many would say pack up your foam finger and put away your jerseys, because the season is over. There are even some who say the team should already think about tanking to get a high draft pick.

But before you do anything drastic, I offer you some motivational words from our favorite sports movies and television shows to urge you to stay on board the Cardinals bandwagon.

Coach Taylor from "Friday Night Lights"

The inspiration oozes out of Coach Taylor as he motivates his team in "Friday Night Lights". Everyone wants to write off Arizona's playoff hopes, but as Coach Taylor says, "CLEAR EYES, FULL HEARTS, CAN'T LOSE!"

Coach Devine from "Rudy"

If you're looking for football motivation, look no further than "Rudy." If the Fighting Irish can rally behind Rudy, Cardinals fans can get behind the Cards' stable of running backs.

Danny O'Shea from "Little Giants"

If the Little Giants can beat the vaunted Cowboys, so can the Cardinals. Maybe after this year, Cards fans can say, "One time, David Johnson got hurt, and Kerwynn Williams ran for 1,000 yards!"

Yul Brenner from "Cool Runnings"

With David Johnson hurt, the Arizona running backs are called upon to answer the challenge. If they're unsure of themselves, the should follow Yul's lead and take a look in the mirror. (WARNING: Clip contains language that may be offensive to some viewers)

Coach Bill Yoast from "Remember the Titans"

One of the best sports movies of all time is also a great source of inspiration. And with motivational words from guys like Bill Yoast, you can't help but get pumped up.

Hopefully after these videos, your Cardinals glass is half full. Johnson's injury is definitely a big hit, but the team is more than capable of rallying behind Williams and the other running backs.

After all, there's still plenty of season ahead.

© 2017 KPNX-TV