Here are 5 Cardinals players to watch in the Hall-of-Fame Game

The Arizona Cardinals' starters may be sitting out for the Hall-of-Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to watch Thursday night.

Players like Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald will not play in the game, which will give several of the younger players to make an impact and show the coaching staff that they belong on the roster.

So if you're tuning in to see the Cardinals take the field for the first time in 2017, here are five players to look out for:

Blaine Gabbert, QB

According to Head Coach Bruce Arians, Gabbert will start the first half. The former San Francisco quarterback is looking to compete for the backup position behind Palmer. Much of his career has been underwhelming since being drafted in 2011, but Arizona hopes he can rejuvenate it in the desert.

Trevor Knight, QB

The undrafted Texas A&M quarterback will take the snaps in the second half to throw his hat in the QB competition ring. With Palmer getting a year older, many thought the Cardinals would draft his heir apparent this past April, but they decided to sign Knight as an undrafted rookie. We'll have to see if he'll make a case to be Palmer's backup this season.

Haason Reddick, ILB

Expectations are high for the Cardinals first-round pick. The former Temple linebacker has shown flashes at Training Camp, so it will be interesting how he does in his first real game action. With the return of Karlos Dansby, Reddick isn't expected to carry the load by himself, but he should make an immediate impact on defense.

Budda Baker, S

Since being drafted in the second round by the Cardinals in this year's draft, fans have been dreaming of just how formidable the Cardinals secondary will be once the former Washington safety is paired with Tyrann Mathieu. His college film is filled with great plays and big hits, so it's easy to see why people are excited.

Ifeanyi Momah, TE

After being placed on injured reserve last year, Momah is back on the field to showcase his raw talent. With Jermaine Gresham and Troy Niklas returning at the tight end position, he'll have to put in a good preseason performance to make the 53-man roster.

The Hall of Fame Game will be televised on 12 News on Aug. 3 at 5 p.m.

