Fulton Homes to run 'patriotic' ad during Cardinals Monday night game

American Flag (Photo: eabff, Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

PHOENIX - Tempe-based home builder Fulton Homes said the company will run a new commercial titled "Stand" during the Monday Night Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys.

In an email, a public relations representative for Fulton Homes, said the ad is "dedicated to patriotism" and is a response to NFL players who sit or kneel during the national anthem.

Fulton Homes released a press that said CEO Doug Fulton is a strong believer in patriotism and wanted that to carry through to his company’s television ads for the 2017 NFL season.

“This ad is a progression of everything we’ve done over the years to honor our country, our veterans and our first responders,” Fulton said in the press release.

All eyes are on the Cardinals tonight as fans wonder what the team will do while the national anthem plays. The Cowboys have reportedly said the team has a protest planned.

You can watch the commercial below.

© 2017 KPNX-TV