Former Cardinals WR Michael Floyd pleads guilty to Extreme DUI

Scottsdale police directing former Cardinals WR Michael Floyd into the back of a police car early the morning of Dec. 12, 2016. (Photo: Scottsdale PD body camera footage)

PHOENIX - Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd has pleaded guilty to Extreme DUI.

Floyd was arrested in December after being found unconscious at the wheel of his still-running car near Camelback Road and Goldwater Boulevard.

According to police reports, officers noticed something was wrong when Floyd's car sat through two light cycles without moving.

VIDEO: Scottsdale PD releases body cam footage from Michael Floyd DUI arrest

Floyd pled guilty to Extreme DUI, and had six other counts dropped.

Floyd was cut by the Cardinals following his December arrest.

He recently won the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, but was inactive for the game.

