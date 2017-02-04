Former Cardinals QB Kurt Warner headed to NFL Hall of Fame

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 18: Quarterback Kurt Warner #13 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates as he is interviewed by broadcaster Terry Bradshaw after winning the NFC championship game. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo: Jamie Squire, 2009 Getty Images)

Former Arizona Cardinals great Kurt Warner is headed to the NFL Hall of Fame!

The announcement was made Saturday night during the NFL Honors event in Houston.

Warner lead the St. Louis Rams and Arizona Cardinals to the Super Bowl during his career, going to the big game two times with the Rams.

He won one Super Bowl, with the Rams, and holds the top three spots in NFL history for passing yards in the Super Bowl.

Remember, he played in three Super Bowls.

The two-time league MVP finished his career throwing for nearly 33,000 yards and 208 touchdowns.

Warner was one of 15 finalists this year and will now forever be enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Congratulations Kurt!

PHOTOS: Kurt Warner Through the Years

(© 2017 KPNX)