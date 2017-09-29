Fitz is good, especially against the 49ers

Larry Fitzgerald back of his jersey, Dec. 20, 2012. Photo Credit: (Getty Images)

We're going to take a page out of the Arizona Cardinals playbook and say again: Fitz is good.

Did you see his catch against the Dallas Cowboys during Monday Night Football?

Larry Fitzgerald is one of the greatest to ever wear a Cardinals jersey and, according to the team, just happens to be the best receiver to ever play against the San Francisco 49ers.

According to the Cardinals, Fitz has more receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches than any other player in NFL history against the 49ers.

He is VERY good.

WR @LarryFitzgerald has more receptions, receiving yards + TD catches vs SF than any other player in @NFL history. #FitzFridays pic.twitter.com/HygDenMyul — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 29, 2017

