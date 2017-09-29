KPNX
Fitz is good, especially against the 49ers

The event raised money for the First Down Fund.

Hayden Packwood , KPNX 12:38 PM. MST September 29, 2017

We're going to take a page out of the Arizona Cardinals playbook and say again: Fitz is good.

Did you see his catch against the Dallas Cowboys during Monday Night Football?

Larry Fitzgerald is one of the greatest to ever wear a Cardinals jersey and, according to the team, just happens to be the best receiver to ever play against the San Francisco 49ers.

According to the Cardinals, Fitz has more receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches than any other player in NFL history against the 49ers.

He is VERY good.

