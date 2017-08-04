Everything you need to know about Kurt Warner's Hall of Fame induction

Quarterback Kurt Warner #13 of the Arizona Cardinals drops back to pass against the Green Bay Packers at the Universtity of Phoenix Stadium on January 3, 2010 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2010 Getty Images)

The Pro Football Hall of Fame festivities continue this weekend as we celebrate the induction of former Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner.

It will be a weekend of celebration as the 2017 Hall of Fame class is enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

Warner has led a storied career, fit for the hallowed halls of Canton and Cardinals fans will be sure to help celebrate this momentous occasion.

If you are planning to view the induction ceremony this Saturday, here's everything you need to know:

Warner joins past Cardinals greats

It is a football fan's paradise.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is truly a must see for any gridiron junkies.

Before all the madness began for Hall of Fame week, 12 Sports got an exclusive tour after hours. It was just us and the hall.

Pro Football Hall of Fame: Just the facts

The doors of the Pro Football Hall of Fame opened back in 1963, but it has changed a lot over the years.

The building has expanded in 1971, 1978 and 1995, and completed major exhibit gallery renovations in 2003, 2008, and 2009. It is currently undergoing the largest expansion and renovation in its history.

Kurt Warner chose his wife to present him at the ceremony

Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner has arrived in Canton, Ohio ahead of his Hall of Fame induction Saturday.

Warner wife’s Brenda will present him at the induction ceremony on Saturday.

Take a look back at Kurt Warner's Hall of Fame career

By now, you are probably familiar with former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner’s resume and story.

If not, let's review.

Warner spent five seasons in Arizona, starting 57 of 61 games. He led the Cardinals to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance in Super Bowl XLIII following the 2008 season.

'Professional', 'champ', 'leader': Former teammates describe Kurt Warner

When you think of Kurt Warner, what comes to mind?

That's the question we asked a number of current and former Arizona Cardinals about (almost) hall-of-famer Kurt Warner.

“Champ… professional,” said Cardinals defensive end Frostee Rucker.

You can watch the Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday, Aug. 5, at 4 p.m. AZ time on the NFL Network.

