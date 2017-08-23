Deone Bucannon off PUP, could play in season opener

Strong safety Deone Bucannon of the Arizona Cardinals before the NFL game against the New Orleans Saintsat the University of Phoenix Stadium on Sept. 13, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday linebacker Deone Bucannon was activated from PUP, the physically unable to prepare list. It was a move the team was expected to make, but it is not so he can immediately jump into practices.

He will participate in walk-throughs this week and practice next week. The hope is he can play in the season opener in Detroit.

“He’s still a ways off, but the best-case scenario would be he’d be ready for Detroit,” coach Bruce Arians said on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. “The worst case is he’s ready for Dallas.”

The Cardinals play the Dallas Cowboys at home in Week 3.

Bucannon ended last season on injured reserve with a bad ankle. He had offseason surgery, keeping him out of OTAs and mini-camp, and he has not done any work in training camp.

First-round pick Haason Reddick would start in place of Bucannon until he is ready to play. Reddick is playing inside linebacker for the first time, but the team is confident he will be fine as long as veteran Karlos Dansby is out there alongside him.

