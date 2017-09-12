David Johnson to have wrist surgery, expected to miss '2-3 months'

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) runs the ball against Detroit Lions middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during the second quarter at Ford Field. (Photo: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

Bad news, Cardinals fans.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cardinals running back David Johnson is expected to have wrist surgery and could miss 2-3 months.

Schefter also tweeted that Johnson is being placed on IR, with a chance to return this season.

Cardinals are placing RB David Johnson on IR, per source, but with the chance to return this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2017

During his Monday press conference with reporters, Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians confirmed Johnson sustained a dislocated wrist during Sunday's loss to the Lions.

This is the same injury suffered by rookie running back T.J. Logan during the Hall of Fame Game in August.

When asked about Chris Johnson, Arians said the return of the former Cardinals running back is a possibility.

