David Johnson suffers dislocated wrist, likely to require surgery

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) runs the ball against Detroit Lions middle linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) during the second quarter at Ford Field. (Photo: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

Our worst fears have been realized.

During his Monday press conference with reporters, Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians confirmed David Johnson sustained a dislocated wrist during Sunday's loss to the Lions.

This is the same injury suffered by rookie running back T.J. Logan during the Hall of Fame Game in August.

Arians said Johnson is seeking a second opinion and the injury will likely require surgery.

#AZCardinals RB David Johnson likely to require surgery on wrist, Bruce Arians said. Likely IR to return. — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) September 11, 2017

When asked about Chris Johnson, Arians said the return of the former Cardinals running back is a possibility.

