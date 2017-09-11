KPNX
David Johnson suffers dislocated wrist, likely to require surgery

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 12:48 PM. MST September 11, 2017

Our worst fears have been realized.

During his Monday press conference with reporters, Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians confirmed David Johnson sustained a dislocated wrist during Sunday's loss to the Lions.

This is the same injury suffered by rookie running back T.J. Logan during the Hall of Fame Game in August.

Arians said Johnson is seeking a second opinion and the injury will likely require surgery.

When asked about Chris Johnson, Arians said the return of the former Cardinals running back is a possibility.

