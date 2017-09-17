David Johnson shares post-surgery photos on social media

Get well soon, David! (Photo: Twtter screenshot)

Sunday morning, Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson took to social media to share an update on his wrist surgery.

On Twitter, Johnson posted photos of himself after surgery.

According to the tweet, Johnson wrote that surgery was a success.

Surgery went 👌🏾, on to the road of recovery. This just a minor set back for a major come back! Appreciate the support by everyone🙏🏾 #GoCards pic.twitter.com/Ge3qBZUaDo — David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) September 17, 2017

"This is just a minor setback for a major comeback," Johnson wrote.

Johnson injured his wrist in the Cardinals week one loss to Detroit.

The star running back appeared to be in good spirits and Cardinals fans across the globe are wishing him a speedy recovery.

