David Johnson shares post-surgery photos on social media

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 8:17 AM. MST September 17, 2017

Sunday morning, Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson took to social media to share an update on his wrist surgery.

On Twitter, Johnson posted photos of himself after surgery.

According to the tweet, Johnson wrote that surgery was a success.

"This is just a minor setback for a major comeback," Johnson wrote.

Johnson injured his wrist in the Cardinals week one loss to Detroit.

The star running back appeared to be in good spirits and Cardinals fans across the globe are wishing him a speedy recovery.

