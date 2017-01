Dec 4, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) celebrates after a touchdown against the Washington Redskins at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

PHOENIX - You may know David Johnson as the Arizona Cardinals running back.

Off the field though, he's now better known as dad.

Saturday night, Johnson shared a photo of his newborn son, David Jerome Johnson Jr., on Facebook.

Johnson says his new son was born at 11:29 a.m., "weighing 5.8 lbs and 19.25 inches in length".

