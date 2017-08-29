David Johnson graces cover of SI as miniature NFL players try to tackle him

David Johnson on Sports Illustrated cover. (Photo: Twitter Screenshot)

"The mutant greatness of the NFL's best back."

David Johnson is getting some well-deserved preseason recognition with a spot on the regional cover of Sports Illustrated.

"31 teams, one goal: Stop David Johnson," the cover reads.

The cover features No. 31 carrying a football surrounded by miniature versions of the NFL's best players attempting to tackle him -- something even they're regular-sized selves struggle with.

The Arizona Cardinals tweeted the cover photo out Tuesday morning and the Valley's favorite running back and (probably) everyone's first-round fantasy football draft pick followed.

"Might not know me at the start of my career, but I promise you'll know me at the end of it!" Johnson said.

Might not know me at the start of my career, but I promise you'll know me at the end of it! #JustGettingStarted #SI2017 #GodsBlessings pic.twitter.com/BBwH0zNnzN — David Johnson (@DavidJohnson31) August 29, 2017

Others featured on regional S.I. covers include J.J. Watt, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

