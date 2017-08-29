KPNX
Weather Alert Excessive Heat Warning
David Johnson graces cover of SI as miniature NFL players try to tackle him

David Johnson leads kiddos in NFL youth football camp

Hayden Packwood, KPNX 10:11 AM. MST August 29, 2017

 "The mutant greatness of the NFL's best back."

David Johnson is getting some well-deserved preseason recognition with a spot on the regional cover of Sports Illustrated.

"31 teams, one goal: Stop David Johnson," the cover reads.

The cover features No. 31 carrying a football surrounded by miniature versions of the NFL's best players attempting to tackle him -- something even they're regular-sized selves struggle with.

The Arizona Cardinals tweeted the cover photo out Tuesday morning and the Valley's favorite running back and (probably) everyone's first-round fantasy football draft pick followed.

"Might not know me at the start of my career, but I promise you'll know me at the end of it!" Johnson said.

Others featured on regional S.I. covers include J.J. Watt, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

© 2017 KPNX-TV


