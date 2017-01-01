David Johnson exits game with leg injury

January 1, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Gary A. Vasquez)

LOS ANGELES - 2017 may be off to a rocky start for the Arizona Cardinals.

Early in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams, Cardinals star running back David Johnson suffered an apparent leg injury.

He was later carted to the locker room.

Johnson's leg got twisted underneath him as he was being taken to the ground by two Rams defenders.

Johnson is officially listed as 'questionable' to return.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that tests on Johnson's knee "showed meniscus damage, ACL intact".

