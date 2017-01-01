David Johnson exits game with leg injury

LOS ANGELES - 2017 may be off to a rocky start for the Arizona Cardinals.
Early in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams, Cardinals star running back David Johnson suffered an apparent leg injury.
David Johnson's leg twisted horribly underneath him#12Sports pic.twitter.com/uy5nEwDyxe— Matthew Johnson⚾️ (@MattyJ12News) January 1, 2017
He was later carted to the locker room.
Johnson's leg got twisted underneath him as he was being taken to the ground by two Rams defenders.
Johnson is officially listed as 'questionable' to return.
ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that tests on Johnson's knee "showed meniscus damage, ACL intact".
