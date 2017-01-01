KPNX
Close

David Johnson exits game with leg injury

12 Sports , KPNX 5:26 PM. MST January 01, 2017

LOS ANGELES - 2017 may be off to a rocky start for the Arizona Cardinals.

Early in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams, Cardinals star running back David Johnson suffered an apparent leg injury.

 

 

He was later carted to the locker room.

Johnson's leg got twisted underneath him as he was being taken to the ground by two Rams defenders.

Johnson is officially listed as 'questionable' to return.

ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that tests on Johnson's knee "showed meniscus damage, ACL intact".

Copyright 2016 KPNX


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories