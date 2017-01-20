Coop's Cardinals mock draft: Rounds 4-7

Time to unveil my Cardinals' 2017 NFL Draft, part two, rounds 4-7.
First let me recap part one, rounds 1-3:
FIRST ROUND
Corey Davis-WR- Western Michigan (6’3, 215)
SECOND ROUND
Ethan Pocic-C/G-LSU (6’7, 310)
THIRD ROUND
Alvin Kamara-RB-Tennessee (5’10, 210)
RELATED: Coop's first three rounds for the Cardinals
FOURTH ROUND
Da’Shawn Hand-DE/DT-Alabama (6’4, 285)
Hand can play both outside at end and inside at tackle. He’s strong at the point of attack; in fact, his overall strength can be highlighted by the 42 reps of 225 pounds he put up on the pro bench last year during testing. He was primarily a reserve for the Crimson Tide this past season, posting 19 tackles, 3.5 for loss with 2 sacks. He has the power and speed to fit right into the Cardinals' defensive line rotation.
FIFTH ROUND
Jimmie Gilbert-OLB-Colorado (6’5, 230)
Gilbert needs to add some weight and get stronger for the position at the NFL level. He appears to have the frame to do just that. I absolutely love his pursuit speed and overall active play. Pac-12 fans saw enough of him during the Buffaloes' renaissance season. Gilbert comes hard off the edge and drops well in coverage. He posted 10 sacks this past season and should be in line to add quality depth behind Chandler Jones and Markus Golden.
SIXTH ROUND
Treston DeCoud-CB-Oregon State ( 6’3, 210)
DeCoud is a tall, athletic corner. He’s not afraid to get physical in the running game. He tallied 58 tackles, 10 pass break-ups, and 2 interceptions this past season for the Beavers. He’s brash, confident and brings some height to the position.
SEVENTH ROUND
Richie Brown-ILB-Mississippi State (6’2, 240)
Brown has a nose for the football, leading the Bulldogs in tackles each of the last two seasons. For his career he posted nearly 300 total tackles. He’s smart, aggressive and loves the game. His instinctive play puts him in position to make the “big play." He adds depth to the Cardinals' inside linebacker position.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs