Coop's Cardinals mock draft: Rounds 1-3

PHOENIX - We are a mere 99 days away until the NFL draft so let the mocking begin!

With that said, I am ready to give you my Cardinals draft plan, rounds one, two and three.

1ST ROUND: WR COREY DAVIS, WESTERN MICHIGAN

Now I am doing this draft with the idea of the Cardinals keeping and not trading their first round pick.

The Cardinals have several needs, but I believe they can get their biggest impact with their 13th pick in the first round at the wide receiver position.

Clemson's 6'3 225 pound receiver Mike Williams is regarded as the class of the receivers group. However, I'm not sold on his straight line speed.

I am, however, sold on the complete package Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis brings to the table. He's big, fast, quick and his great hands. He re-wrote all the record books at Western Michigan and the MAC in receptions, yards and TDs.

2ND ROUND: OL ETHAN POCIC, LSU

In the second round I look to the offensive line, the center position in particular.

LSU's Ethan Pocic is the choice. At 6'7 he's rather tall for the position but he's also very athletic and shows good awareness and leadership. He pulls and runs well and is excellent at hitting blocks at the second level. He has the versatility to play all the line positions: center, guard and tackle.

3RD ROUND: RB ALVIN KAMARA, TENNESSEE

In the third round the choice is Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara.

Kamara was primarily a back-up runner for the Vols, but was showcased in a variety of ways.

He tallied nearly 1300 yards and 16 TDs on the ground while hauling in 74 catches for nearly 700 yards and 7 TDs thru the air. He's also a dynamic threat in the punt return game.

He has the speed, balance, change of direction and great pass catching skills that makes him the perfect compliment to David Johnson.

THE REST OF THE DRAFT

Monday was the deadline for all underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft. 93 players took advantage

with 24 wide receivers being among them. The NFL will release the official list on Friday.

