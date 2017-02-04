Cooper: HOF well deserved for Kurt Warner

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 7: Quarterback Kurt Warner #13 of the Arizona Cardinals warms-up against the St. Louis Rams during their NFL Game on December 7, 2008 at the University of Phoenix Stadium. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images) (Photo: Donald Miralle, 2008 Getty Images)

Congratulations Kurt Warner on your election into the pro football Hall of Fame. Truthfully, the only surprise is you didn’t get in as a first ballot member. But I guess, as they say, the third time is the charm.



Warner’s credentials speak for themselves. We’re talking about a 2-time league mvp and a super bowl mvp. Long suffering Rams and Cardinals fans are especially fond of and beholding to Warner. Warner led the “greatest show on turf” Rams teams to two Super Bowls (winning one) and the Cardinals to their one and only Super Bowl appearance.



I remember that Cardinals Super Bowl season like it was yesterday. In fact, I was in Tampa for Super Bowl 43 and, honestly, I didn’t think the Cardinals had much of a chance of beating the Steelers. I sat next to my colleague, Mark Curtis, and was both stunned and excited watching Warner pick apart the Steelers defense and rally the Cardinals from a 20-7, 4th quarter, deficit to a 23-20 lead with just over two minutes left in the game.



And though the Cardinals would lose the game 27-23 on one of the greatest Super Bowl winning catches of all-time (Santonio Holmes with 36-seconds left) I learned what a lot of Cardinals fans already knew; that with Kurt Warner anything is possible.



But when I think of Kurt Warner it’s hard to forget a particular spring day in east Mesa. Warner and his wife, Brenda, surprised a single mom with a fully furnished home as part of their First Things First foundation . I was there to see the shock and tears of joy on the face of the single mom. The cabinets and refrigerator were even stocked with food.



And as great and as warming as it was to see the face of that single mom light up, so it is today seeing the joy and pride on Warner’s face on this very special Hall of Fame day.



Congrats Kurt! Well deserved.

