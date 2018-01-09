KPNX
Close

Chandler Jones speaks to Arizona House of Representatives on opening day

Gabe Trujillo, KPNX 2:58 PM. MST January 09, 2018

For Opening Day of the 2018 session, the Arizona House of Representatives, lawmakers were treated to a special visitor.

Arizona linebacker Chandler Jones.

The Cardinals sacks leader took a moment to address the attendees Monday and shared his thoughts on living in Arizona and the importance of serving the community.

Looks like Jones may have a future in politics after he hangs up his cleats.

© 2018 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories