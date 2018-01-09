Chandler Jones speaks to Arizona House of Representatives on opening day

For Opening Day of the 2018 session, the Arizona House of Representatives, lawmakers were treated to a special visitor.
Arizona linebacker Chandler Jones.
The Cardinals sacks leader took a moment to address the attendees Monday and shared his thoughts on living in Arizona and the importance of serving the community.
Looks like Jones may have a future in politics after he hangs up his cleats.
