Carson Palmer confirms he will suit up for the Cardinals' 2017 season

Carson Palmer #3 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers during the NFC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

He's coming back.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer announced Thursday that he will be back on the field for the 2017 season.

Cardinals spokesperson Mark Dalton tweeted a statement from Palmer:

"My intent was to take some time after the season to get away and see where I was physically and mentally. On both fronts, I can say I'm ready to get back to work and prepare for the 2017 season. This is a phenomenal group with a very special opportunity in front of it. I know how rare that is and I couldn't be more excited to be a part of it."

Palmer finished the 2016 season with over 4,000 yards. But the Cardinals, failing to make the playoffs and finishing 2nd in the NFC West, had an otherwise disappointing season after receiving preseason-Super Bowl hype.

With Larry Fitzgerald also returning for another season in red, the Cardinals will look to get back to their 2015 success.

