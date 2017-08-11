Cardinals vs Raiders: Important gameday info

General view of University of Phoenix Stadium on December 11, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. Super Bowl XLIX will be held at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Febrauary 1, 2015. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Cardinals first home game of the 2017 preseason is here!

Fans will make their way to University of Phoenix Stadium on Saturday to watch the Cards take on the Oakland Raiders in their second preseason game.

But before you head out to the stadium, here's some important information you need to know before you go.

Parking

The parking lots, including Sportsman’s Park carparks, will open at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

If you have a parking pass, look at the color on it and follow the signs for that color-coded area.

If you don't have a pass, bring cash. You can park in a private lot near Westgate shopping center or the Tanger Outlets, but the lot owners can change the prices whenever they want.

Tickets

There are a limited number of tickets, including those returned from the visiting team allotment, available for purchase.

And if you still need gameday gear, the team shop will be open at 4 p.m. by Gate 2.

Great Lawn access

The Great Lawn will open for tailgaters at 3 p.m. and fans should be aware the area is available for pre-game tailgating only.

Speaking of tailgating

Big Red Brew Haus presented by Four Peaks opens at 4 p.m. You'll find cold beer on tap and TVs to watch other NFL games.

Gates open

All fans will be able to enter University of Phoenix Stadium at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Remember at the gate

Most football fans know the rules of the game better than the rules at the gate. You will need to open your bag for security. Remove cellphones, cameras and other large metal items from your pockets once you get to the gate.

Security checkpoints are busiest starting 45 minutes before kickoff.

Acceptable bags allowed in the stadium

If you are planning to bring a bag with you to the stadium on gameday, it must comply with the NFL Clear Bag policy. Here are the approved types and size requirements:

- Clear plastic bag measuring no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”

- 1-Gallon Plastic Freezer Bag

- Small Clutch bag no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” in size.

Non-approved bags will not be allowed in the stadium and fans will be asked to return the bag to their vehicle or dispose of it.

Here's what you definitely won't be able to bring in:

-coolers

-seat cushions

-camera bags

-backpacks

If you're not at the stadium

For those who are not attending the game, the Cardinals game broadcast will be on 12 News, with the pre-game show beginning at 6:30 p.m.

