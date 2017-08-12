Cardinals starters, backups do their job in first half

Quarterback Carson Palmer #3 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass over middle linebacker Cory James #57 of the Oakland Raiders on Aug. 12, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals have to be pleased overall with the play of their first and second units against the Oakland Raiders.

They entered the first half of the game with a 17-3 lead.

Here are the stats from the first half:

Team offense:

- 15 first downs

- eight of 10 on third down

- 196 total yards

Team defense:

- Seven first downs allowed

- one of five converted third downs

- 121 yards allowed

Individual passing:

- Carson Palmer: 4 of 8, 39 yards, one touchdown, passer rating of 103.6

- Drew Stanton: 11 of 15, 112, one touchdown, 116.5 passer rating.

Individual rushing:

- David Johnson picked up 16 yards on three carries

- Andre Ellington gained 20 yards on seven carries

- Kerwynn Williams had seven yards on two carries and a fumble.

- Chris Johnson carried the ball three times for two yards

Individual receiving:

- Andre Ellington led with four catches for 31 yards

- Brittan Golden and Jeremy Ross both had three first-half receptions. Golden gained 44 yards and scored a touchdown. Ross gained 36 yards.

- Tight end Troy Niklas had a pair of catches, one for a touchdown.

- J.J. Nelson, Jermaine Gresham and Ifeanyi Momah each had one catch.

Defensive stats:

- Robert Nkemdiche had three tackles

- Tyvon Branch had four tackles

- Kareem Martin and Josh Bynes picked up half a sack.

