Cardinals reportedly already targeting Pat Shurmur, John DeFilippo for head coach

The Arizona Cardinals are already working to find a replacement for coach Bruce Arians, who announced his retirement from coaching Monday morning. Two candidates have emerged.

One is Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. His name emerged even before Arians announced his retirement.

Another sign #AZCardinals coach Bruce Arians is retiring: Source says AZ put in a request for #Vikings OC Pat Shurmur. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2018

Another candidate the Cardinals reportedly have sought permission to interview is Philadelphia Eagles QB coach John DeFilippo.

Cardinals and Bears both submitted requests to interview Eagles’ QB coach John DeFilippo for their HC job, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 1, 2018

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals have had their eye on DeFilippo for some time.

Cardinals team president Michael Bidwill told reporters the search for a new coach would begin immediately after addressing the media. He said they had several candidates in mind and would be “several permission slips” required by the league to contact those on other teams’ coaching staffs.

