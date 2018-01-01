KPNX
Cardinals reportedly already targeting Pat Shurmur, John DeFilippo for head coach

One day after becoming the winningest coach in Arizona Cardinals history, head coach Bruce Arians tearfully announced he is retiring Monday.

Jess Root, CardsWire , KPNX 2:45 PM. MST January 01, 2018

The Arizona Cardinals are already working to find a replacement for coach Bruce Arians, who announced his retirement from coaching Monday morning. Two candidates have emerged.

One is Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. His name emerged even before Arians announced his retirement.

Another candidate the Cardinals reportedly have sought permission to interview is Philadelphia Eagles QB coach John DeFilippo.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals have had their eye on DeFilippo for some time.

Cardinals team president Michael Bidwill told reporters the search for a new coach would begin immediately after addressing the media. He said they had several candidates in mind and would be “several permission slips” required by the league to contact those on other teams’ coaching staffs.

