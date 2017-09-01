Cardinals release RB Chris Johnson

Chris Johnson of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the ball as Kyle Fuller #23 of the Chicago Bears attempts to make a tackle from behind at University of Phoenix Stadium on Aug. 19, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals have apparently decided Kerwynn Williams will be the team’s primary backup running back.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, running back Chris Johnson, who signed a one-year deal to come back to Arizona for a third season, has been released.

Johnson fumbled twice in the team’s preseason contest last week in Atlanta, creating whispers he might not make the team.

Those whispers are now a reality. It also means that Andre Ellington and Elijhaa Penny have both apparently made the 53-man roster.

David Johnson is the clear starter. Behind him will now be Williams, Ellington and Penny.

Williams will likely be the primary backup with Ellington getting some time in certain packages.

Penny will fill the role that Stepfan Taylor held previously, playing mainly on special teams.

With Johnson’s release he will count $200,000 in dead money against the salary cap. That was the amount he was guaranteed when he signed a one-year, $1 million contract to return to the Cardinals.

