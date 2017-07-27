Cardinals Red and White Practice: What to know before you go

General view of University of Phoenix Stadium on December 11, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. Super Bowl XLIX will be held at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Febrauary 1, 2015. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The start to the 2017 NFL regular season may be a few weeks away, but that doesn't mean we aren't able to watch this year's Arizona Cardinals squad hit the field.

This Saturday, the Cardinals are hosting their annual Red and White practice at University of Phoenix Stadium from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Before the practice begins, President Michael Bidwill and Head Coach Bruce Arians are expected to address the crowd, so plan on arriving early.

But before you head to the stadium on July 29, here are a few things to know before you go.

Parking

The parking lots on the east side (Green and Grey) and west side (Orange) of the stadium are set to open at 12:30 p.m.

Entering the stadium

Fans can enter University of Phoenix Stadium at Hyundai Gate 1 (west side) and through Bud Light Gate 3 (east side) at 1:30 p.m. If you are bringing a bag into the stadium, it must comply with the NFL Clear Bag policy.

Where to sit

There will be open seating for fans in attendance on both the east and west sides of the stadium's lower level.

Player autographs

For fans looking for autographs, the team will sign autographs along the lower field wall on both sidelines for a limited time prior to leaving the field after Saturday's practice. Guests with disabilities should contact stadium staff upon arrival regarding assistance with player autographs.

Historical merchandise for sale

Cardinals historical merchandise, which includes autographed items, will be available for purchase on the east concourse outside of section 125 to benefit Cardinals Charities.

