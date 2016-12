May 6, 2016; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Ronald Zamort (38) during rookie minicamp at the Cardinals Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

TEMPE, Ariz. - On Tuesday, the Arizona Cardinals re-signed cornerback Ronald Zamort to the team's practice squad.

Zamort was signed by the Cardinals as an undrafted rookie free agent this past offseason.

He played collegiately at Western Michigan.

Zamort was with Arizona through training camp before being released on September 3.

