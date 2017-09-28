Cardinals profess Larry Fitzgerald's greatness with new Twitter character limit

Twitter gives Arizona more characters to discuss the greatness of Larry Fitzgerald. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

This week, Twitter announced that they are testing a new 280-character limit with select users.

And one of those users is the Arizona Cardinals.

With their new expanded character count, the Cardinals had only one topic to show off this new feature.

The awesomeness that is Larry Fitzgerald.

RELATED: The Cardinals may have lost, but Larry Fitzgerald's catch won the internet

In a tweet, Arizona used every bit of their 280 characters to explain the greatness of their star receiver.

More space to describe Fitz.

Fitz is good.

Fitz is good.

Fitz is good.

Fitz is good.

Fitz is good.

Fitz is good.

Fitz is good.

Fitz is good.

Fitz is good.

Fitz is good.

Fitz is good.

Fitz is good.

Fitz is good.

Fitz is good.

Fitz is good.

Fitz is good.

Fitz is good.

Fitz is good. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 27, 2017

Any feature that gives us more space to discuss Fitzgerald's amazing career is fine by me.

Once the new character limit is rolled out to everyone, how will you describe Larry Fitzgerald?

© 2017 KPNX-TV