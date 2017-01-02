Cardinals plan to franchise tag Chandler Jones if deal isn't reached

Oct 23, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) celebrates with outside linebacker Markus Golden (44) after stripping the ball from Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the second half at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matt Kartozian, Matt Kartozian)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Chandler Jones proved to be just the addition the Arizona Cardinals pass rush needed in 2016.

Jones and second year linebacker Markus Golden both finished with double digit sacks on the year, the first time a Cardinals duo has done so since 1984.

Chandler Jones (10) and Markus Golden (12) are first @AZCardinals to team for double-digit sacks since Al Baker and Curtis Greer in 1984. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) January 1, 2017

With the addition of Jones this season, the Cardinals also led the NFL as a team with 48 sacks.

On Monday, head coach Bruce Arians said, if a long-term deal can't be reached, the team will use the franchise tag on Jones to prevent the linebacker from becoming a free agent.

Bruce Arians said if Cardinals can't get long-term deal done with Chandler Jones, Arizona will use its franchise tag on him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2017

Arizona will have some tough decisions to make this offseason, with players such as Calais Campbell, Frostee Rucker, Tony Jefferson, Kevin Minter, D.J. Swearinger and more all set to become free agents.

