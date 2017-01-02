KPNX
Close

Cardinals plan to franchise tag Chandler Jones if deal isn't reached

12 Sports , KPNX 4:42 PM. MST January 02, 2017

TEMPE, Ariz. - Chandler Jones proved to be just the addition the Arizona Cardinals pass rush needed in 2016.

Jones and second year linebacker Markus Golden both finished with double digit sacks on the year, the first time a Cardinals duo has done so since 1984.

 

With the addition of Jones this season, the Cardinals also led the NFL as a team with 48 sacks.

On Monday, head coach Bruce Arians said, if a long-term deal can't be reached, the team will use the franchise tag on Jones to prevent the linebacker from becoming a free agent.

 

Arizona will have some tough decisions to make this offseason, with players such as Calais Campbell, Frostee Rucker, Tony Jefferson, Kevin Minter, D.J. Swearinger and more all set to become free agents.

Copyright 2016 KPNX


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories