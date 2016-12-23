Cardinals offensive line gets into holiday spirit

Dec 18, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver John Brown (12) celebrates with tight end Jermaine Gresham (84) after scoring a touchdown i the second half\ against the New Orleans Saints at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Matt Kartozian, Matt Kartozian)

PHOENIX - The Arizona Cardinals are ready for the holidays.

Well the offensive line is at least.

Evan Boehm and the offensive line dressed up to spread holiday cheer on Friday.

From the Arizona Cardinal's Offensive Line we want to wish you and your family a Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays an… https://t.co/xATLcBey3T — Evan Boehm (@BIGboehmTHEORY) December 23, 2016

Cards O linemen Evan Boehm & Cole Toner in the Christmas Eve Eve spirit this AM pic.twitter.com/1xFLAUuaQj — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) December 23, 2016

Now that's the way to travel to Seattle, in style.

