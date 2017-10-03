Cardinals' Markus Golden out for season with torn ACL

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden (44) tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde (28) during the second half at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season.

Golden, a third-year pro whose 12½ sacks led the Cardinals last season, was injured while rushing the passer in overtime of Sunday's 18-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers. He will need surgery after the swelling in his knee goes down coach Bruce Arians said.

"It breaks everybody's heart in there (locker room), because they know how hard he plays," Arians said. "It takes a lot of spirit out of the defense, because he brings it on every play."

