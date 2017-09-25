Cardinals link arms for national anthem, Cowboys briefly kneel moments before

Arizona Cardinals players look on prior to the national anthem before facing the Dallas Cowboys at University of Phoenix Stadium Sept. 25, 2017. (Photo: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

The Arizona Cardinals players, coaches and officials linked arms in the end zone during the national anthem prior to kickoff at tonight's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys players and staff, along with owner Jerry Jones, took a knee with linked arms prior to the Star-Spangled Banner, but stood up before Jordin Sparks began singing.

Sparks had written "Proverbs 31: 8-9" on the back of her left hand. The verse reads "Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute."

Players around the league have protested this weekend after President Donald Trump said any NFL player who kneels during the national anthem should be fired.

Spearheaded by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, several players have protested police violence and racial inequality over the past two seasons during the national anthem.

