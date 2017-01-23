Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald bows out of Pro Bowl

Larry Fitzgerald reaches for the ball against Devin McCourty at Gillette Stadium on Sept. 16, 2012 -- the last meeting between the two teams. (Photo: Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

Fans will only see one Cardinal in the Pro Bowl Sunday after Larry Fitzgerald announced Monday that he's opted out of the game.

Patrick Peterson will be the only representative of the franchise on the field in Orlando, as running back David Johnson suffered an MCL sprain in the team's last game of the season against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fitzgerald's announcement may leave some fans people wondering if they've seen him play for the last time. There have been rumblings about the 33-year-old receiver's future, but he has not made any indication that his retirement is imminent.

Last offseason, Fitz agreed to a one-year extension with the team, keeping him under contract with the Cardinals until after the 2017 season.

The 13-year veteran has not shown many signs of slowing, topping 100 receptions each of the past two seasons and leading the league with 107 in 2017.

He was also named a finalist for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award Sunday. The winner of the award will be announced Feb. 4.

