Cardinals hope David Johnson is Christmas present

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) hurdles Carolina Panthers defensive back Robert McClain (27) during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports)

The Arizona Cardinals got the worst news they could have gotten with the wrist injury running back David Johnson suffered. He will have surgery this week and has been placed on injured reserve.

The time frame given for his recovery is eight to 12 weeks or two to three months.

The team has a particular target for his return if it is possible.

According to coach Bruce Arians, he would like a Christmas present of his best offensive player.

"Hoping we can get him back by Christmas" - Arians on @DavidJohnson31 #BeRedSeeRed — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) September 13, 2017

That would put him in line with playing in the team’s Week 16 matchup on Christmas Eve against the New York Giants. It would be a 14-game absence.

While many believe the Cardinals’ postseason chances are all but gone because of losing their best player, if they can stay in the mix or even earn a playoff berth, Johnson’s return could give them fresh legs for a postseason run.

Of course, if the season goes south and they fall out of contention, they might choose to keep him out the rest of the season.

Copyright 2017 USA Today Sports