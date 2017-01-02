KPNX
Cardinals home and away opponents for 2017

12 Sports , KPNX 4:25 PM. MST January 02, 2017

PHOENIX - 2016 is over.

On to 2017!

The Arizona Cardinals 2016 season didn't quite go as planned, so lets leave it in the past and get ready for 2017.

The dates for the matchups aren't set yet, but we do know who Arizona will be playing next season.

HOME

Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys

AWAY

Houston Texans, Detriot Lions, Los Angeles Rams (London), Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins

