Cardinals coach Bruce Arians announces he is retiring from the NFL

Head coach Bruce Arians of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field following the team training camp at University of Phoenix Stadium on Aug. 2, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

One day after becoming the winningest coach in Arizona Cardinals history, head coach Bruce Arians tearfully announced he is retiring Monday.

Sunday’s win over the Seahawks gave Arians 50 wins as the Cardinals’ coach, earning the title previously held by Ken Whisenhunt.

It's official. A teary Bruce Arians said he is retiring. Fantastic five-year stint as coach of the Cardinals. "It's been a great ride." — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) January 1, 2018

Arians leaves Arizona with a 49-30-1 record in 80 regular-season games and one playoff victory in Arizona.

In his five-year tenure as head coach, he averaged 10 wins a season.

