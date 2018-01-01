KPNX
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians announces he is retiring from the NFL

We played 12 trivia with Coach Bruce Arians at the Arizona Lottery to kick off the Arizona Cardinals Scratchers ticket. He's super honest.

January 01, 2018

One day after becoming the winningest coach in Arizona Cardinals history, head coach Bruce Arians tearfully announced he is retiring Monday.

Sunday’s win over the Seahawks gave Arians 50 wins as the Cardinals’ coach, earning the title previously held by Ken Whisenhunt.

Arians leaves Arizona with a 49-30-1 record in 80 regular-season games and one playoff victory in Arizona.

In his five-year tenure as head coach, he averaged 10 wins a season.

