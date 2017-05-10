Cardinals' Bruce Arians talks football and life ahead of fundraiser

Cards Camp August 19, 2015. (Photo: 12 News)

For the third year in a row, Bruce Arians held media day for his Arians Family Foundation Fundraiser out at Steak 44.

Coming up is their annual reception and dinner event at Steak 44 and the Inaugural Topgolf Family Challenge. All proceeds from both events will benefit the Arians Family Foundation and Voices for Casa of Maricopa Country. The Topgolf event will take place Sunday, May 21 from 4-7 p.m. and the Steak 44 event will take place Monday, May 22 at 6 p.m.

For more information please visit the Arians Family Foundation website.

This is also a chance to talk a little football with BA. The Cardinals head coach sat down with 12 Sports' Cameron Cox to talk about his health, linebacker Daryl Washington, upcoming rookie camp and Mother’s Day.





