Cardinals' Arians talks cancer and coaching at book signing

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians shakes hands with a fan at a book signing July 19, 2017. (Photo: Kyle Burton/12 News)

Arizona Cardinals camp begins on Friday. Thursday night, head coach and new author Bruce Arians was out at Barnes & Noble Desert Ridge holding a book signing for his new book “The Quarterback Whisperer: How to Build an Elite NFL Quarterback."

Our full story about his book is still to come in the coming weeks on 12 Sports.

Our Cameron Cox talked with BA. Coach revealed how football helped him beat cancer, how many years he will continue to coach and his message to Sen. John McCain.

© 2017 KPNX-TV