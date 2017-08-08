Cardinals announce new menu offerings at University of Phoenix Stadium

New food menu items will be offered at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Photos: Arizona Cardinals)

The Arizona Cardinals hope to improve their on-field performance in 2016. They are also taking steps to improve things in the stadium and not just on the field.

On Tuesday, the team announced several things about the food offerings and prices for concessions at University of Phoenix Stadium, aiming to help enhance the fan experience at the stadium.

For the fan of excess:

Cardiac Cards Dog = all beef hot dog wrapped in 7oz smash burger & maple peppered bacon, topped w/ pico de gallo & roasted Pablano Queso pic.twitter.com/NfC0EWIbG2 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 8, 2017

Apparently people like fried things.

Pump Fake = Deep fried Uncrustable, rolled in Captain Crunch, topped with bacon bits, coined bananas & caramel sauce. pic.twitter.com/goemdD7xa9 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 8, 2017

People in Arizona often go for spicy food. Here is another option for those who like it hot:

Fire Dog = All beef hot dog topped with Nacho Cheese, red Jalapenos and Crunchy Flaming Hot Cheetos. pic.twitter.com/5QPC3QEOda — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 8, 2017

This price is better now for these classics:

These may not be new, but the price is. pic.twitter.com/o4ckcA4bn8 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 8, 2017

And for the premium seats comes more premium food:

New club level menu items pic.twitter.com/GL62wMeozG — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 8, 2017

It sounds like the food is taken care of (for the most part). All that is left is for the team on the field to do their job.

