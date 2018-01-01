Cardinal fans react to Bruce Arians' retirement

Fans in the crowd hold a sign for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald against the Dallas Cowboys at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Phoot: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

PHOENIX - In a tearful press conference, Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians confirmed after months of speculation that he is officially retiring from his position and Sunday's win against the Seattle Seahawks was his last game with the team.

The news quickly spread with many fans expressing their thanks and appreciation to the coach who brought home 50 wins in his five seasons with the team -- the most of any coach in Cardinals history.

Speculation and rumors swirled around whether or not the 65-year-old Arians would continue his quest for a Super Bowl win or go out on his own terms, but fans say they suspected an end may be in sight after the coach endured health problems last year.

The Cardinals say a search for a new coach is already underway and fans are now questioning whether standout players Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald will stick out what a appears to be a season of rebuilding or go somewhere new.

