By the numbers: A look back at Kurt Warner's Hall of Fame career

Quarterback Kurt Warner #13 of the Arizona Cardinals throws a pass against the St. Louis Rams at the Universtity of Phoenix Stadium on December 27, 2009 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2009 Getty Images)

By now, you are probably familiar with former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner’s resume and story.

If not, let's review.

Warner spent five seasons in Arizona, starting 57 of 61 games. He led the Cardinals to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance in Super Bowl XLIII following the 2008 season.

While leading the Cardinals to back-to-back NFC West titles in 2008 and 2009, Warner rewrote the franchise record book.

During the 2008 season Warner established Cardinals regular season franchise records for attempts (598), completions (401), completion percentage (67.1) and consecutive games with a touchdown pass (22).

His 30 touchdown passes and 96.9 passer rating in 2008 represent the second-best single-season totals in franchise history (Carson Palmer, 35 TDs and 104.6 rating in 2015).

Warner was a two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl XXXIV MVP over his 12 seasons in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams (1998-2003), New York Giants (2004) and Cardinals (2005-2009).

He is one of just three quarterbacks in NFL history (alongside Peyton Manning and Craig Morton) to take two different teams to the Super Bowl. One of the greatest postseason performers in NFL history, Warner owns the top three passing totals in Super Bowl history.

But at one point in his career, Warner was the QB “no one wanted.”

Warner went undrafted, was cut by the Green Bay Packers, worked in a grocery store after being cut, and played in the Arena League and NFL Europe.

He didn’t get his big break with the Rams until the age of 28, but to hear Warner tell the story, we have it all wrong.

