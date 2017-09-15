Bruce Arians teams up with local businesses to help kids in foster care

Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians. (Photo: 12 News)

Before the NFL season even officially started fans filled University of Phoenix Stadium with shirts that say “no risk it, no biscuit.”

It's a slogan Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians says all the time.

Proceeds from the shirts benefit the Arians Family Foundation, which works to help foster kids. The shirts were made by a group of local men who grew up in Chandler and started the t-shirt company State 48 about four years ago.

There are those who dream and there are those who do. Mike Spangenberg and brothers Nick and Stephen Polando -- founders of State 48 -- are doers.

"The whole vision of it was to support our beautiful state with apparel,” Spangenberg said.

“He kinda asked me to do a logo and we bought a hundred shirts and here we are four and a half years later,” Nicholas Polando said.

No doubt some people told them their business wouldn’t make it.

And like most entrepreneuers they kept full time jobs for years while working on their shop in every spare moment -- hoping to succeed.

“For me to finally go full time it’s so exciting and so motivating to finally do what you love," Spangenberg said.

“I'm just thankful the fact I can work for myself and two people that im very close with on a daily basis. It’s a very cool feeling," Polando said.

After years of testing the limits and refusing to take no for an answer, these three men relate to the words “no risk it, no biscuit". They took a risk, not just in starting their business, but also in approaching Valley sports teams to collaborate on designs.

“The 'no risk it, no biscuit' mentality is how I live my life,” said Arians.

Now the trio is producing the “No risk it, no biscuit" t-shirt that benefits the Arians Family Foundation. Arians, the man they once watched on the sidelines, is now a partner and a friend.

“Mike and the guys at State 48, what they created is fantastic and the logo has gotten national attention now and even more so for the foundation to help children,” Arians said.

“The statistics show the kids who have a CASA are much more successful in life and have a chance,” Bruce Arians said.

“CASA is an acronym so it stands for court appointed special advocates and that person is appointed by the court with court order. As an officer of the court they can investigate the background of a child in the foster care system,” said Chris Arians, Bruce Arians' wife.

Advocates need training before they can help a child and that training costs money. That’s where these t-shirts and hats comes in.

“We have a huge problem here with our foster care system and not enough CASAs,” Bruce Arians said.

The Arians Family Foundation partnered with the designers at State 48 and Just Sports to raise money from t-shirts and hats.

Last year the gear raised more than $20,000 for the kids.

This year, Arians hopes to raise more. He regularly signs autographs, with his wife Chris by his side, for fans who come to Just Sports to support the cause.

“Can't thank the fans enough who bought and helped support our foundation and the kids in Maricopa County.

Thanks to those fans, these children have hope of getting a family and a bright future," Arians said.

Like it always does when a dreamer puts their whole heart into a project, the stars aligned for these guys.

“You gotta pinch yourself its so cool to see so many peoplelike your product especially big influencers around the Valley,” Spangenberg said.

This is just the beginning.

You can get the shirts on statefortyeight.com or at any Just Sports location, as well as Bruce Arians hats.

Learn more about CASA here.

