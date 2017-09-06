Bruce Arians sees a vintage Andre Ellington in 2017

Running back Andre Ellington #38 of the Arizona Cardinals rushes the football against the Oakland Raiders during the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Aug. 12, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona.(Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals decided to keep running back Andre Ellington on the final roster over veteran Chris Johnson for this season.

Three months ago, that seemed like a crazy idea. Ellington was coming off a disappointing season, was signed to a minimum deal and was moved to receiver, only for that to not work out.

Coach Bruce Arians liked what he saw from Ellington in the preseason.

“I saw Andre, the guy that was there two or three years ago,” Arians told reporters on Monday. “That run he made in the Hall of Fame game for the touchdown, that was the Andre Ellington of a couple years ago, fighting, spinning, getting it in. And, the dynamic pass receiver that he’s been.”

He will likely have a specialized role in certain offensive packages, mainly as a pass catcher. Kerwynn Williams is listed as the primary backup to David Johnson.

But if Ellington can have a handful of game-breaking plays like he did in 2015, that will be huge for the Cardinals in 2017.

