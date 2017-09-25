Bruce Arians says NFL response to Trump's anthem protest comments was 'great'

Head coach Bruce Arians speaks at Cardinals practice. Sept. 23, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

On Saturday, Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said he thought NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had a "great statement" following comments made by President Trump over the weekend.

“I’ve been in locker rooms for 25 years, and some of the most reputable men I’ve ever met wear that uniform," Arians said Saturday.

In the statement, released Saturday, Goodell said “The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture."

"Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities," the statement read.

New NFL statement pic.twitter.com/XHPgVvPPfH — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) September 23, 2017

Goodell's words were a response to criticism from President Donald Trump who suggested those who choose to kneel should be fired and the NFL should "change policy."

...our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU'RE FIRED. Find something else to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

"The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!" Trump tweeted Monday. He even retweeted a picture of Arizona State and Cards great Pat Tillman.

Several players protested and showed signs of unity with locked arms during the NFL's Week 3 national anthems. Some teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, even chose to remain in the locker room.

The Cardinals released a statement Sunday from President Michael Bidwill saying, in part, "Football is something that has always united us as Americans and, particularly in times like these, has the ability to inspire rather than divide."

Statement from Cardinals President Michael Bidwill. pic.twitter.com/IZ99pSSJXx — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 24, 2017

Arians said he agrees with the commissioner's message.

"To even overcome the things in their life to get to the NFL is amazing. What they’ve done in the last month for hurricane relief victims speaks volumes of what we’re all about in the NFL,” Arians said.

