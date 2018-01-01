Bruce Arians is leaving a legacy, not Arizona

Bruce Arians announces his retirement from coaching. (12News)

TEMPE, Ariz. - After all the hugs, tears, and goodbyes, Bruce Arians will have a little extra time on his hands.

"I encourage all of you because I know one of you has become a CASA. I think I'm going to be one," Arians said to the media Monday about what he might do in retirement.

CASA is an acronym for Court-Appointed Special Advocate -- a volunteer who not only mentors, but also helps guide foster children through the process of finding forever homes. There's significant training involved in becoming a CASA and that training cost money.

"We have a huge problem here with our foster care system and not enough CASAs," Arians said earlier this season at a fundraiser for his foundation.

Christine Arians spent several years working as a family-law attorney so this issue is near and dear to her heart.

"It was Bruce's idea. We can get the word out, we can raise money," she told 12 News when the foundation was born back in 2013.

In 2016, the Arians Family Foundation raised more than $20,000 to go towards programs which aim at preventing child abuse and neglect. That funds are rising every year and the momentum will only get stronger as Arians now has more time to devote.

"That's more important than football. I know our fans don't want to hear it but the kids we have helped in this Valley over the last five years means way more to me than wins and losses," Arians said as he closed his retirement press conference.

Arians then got up and walked out of the press room one final time. The winningest coach in Arizona Cardinals history is not leaving Arizona, but he is leaving a legacy -- one he plans to continue building.

© 2018 KPNX-TV