Bruce Arians becomes winningest Cardinals coach, other player milestones met

Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians greets A.Q. Shipley #53 after their win over the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Dec. 31, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

In what possibly could be Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians’ final game with the team, he became the winningest coach in Cardinals history. With the 26-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks to improve to 8-8, he earned his 50th win with the Cardinals, moving him one ahead of Ken Whisenhunt on the franchise list.

He won 50 games as coach in five seasons, including one postseason win. Whisenhunt won 49 in six seasons, including four wins in the playoffs.

He wasn’t the only one to set a team record.

Linebacker Chandler Jones had two sacks, giving him the franchise record for sacks in a season. He finished with 17, besting the mark of 16.5 set by Simeon Rice in 1999. He also finished first in the NFL in sacks, something no other Cardinals player has done.

Kicker Phil Dawson, with four made field goals, finished second in team history with 32 made field goals in a season. The franchise record is 42 set by Neil Rackers. Two others kicked 30 in a season.

Larry Fitzgerald had eight receptions, finishing with 109 for the season. That ties his franchise record and career high he set in 2015.

The Cardinals got a win, helped keep a rival from the postseason and had several team records set. It was a good way to end 2017.

