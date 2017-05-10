Blaine Gabbert to join Cardinals on 1-year contract

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (2) drops back to pass during the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. (Photo: Caylor Arnold-USA TODAY Sports)

The Arizona Cardinals have additional competition for backup quarterback.

Former first-round draft pick Blaine Gabbert is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Cardinals on Thursday, a person with knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the Cardinals hadn't announced the deal with Gabbert, 27, the No. 10 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011. He spent the past three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, starting 13 games.

Carson Palmer returns as Arizona's starter, with veteran Drew Stanton also still on the roster.

