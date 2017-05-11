Arizona Cardinals release LB Daryl Washington

The Arizona Cardinals have released linebacker Daryl Washington, the team announced Thursday.
The Cardinals announced in April that Washington had been reinstated by the league after an indefinite suspension that ended up lasting three years.
The ban stemmed from violations of the league's substance abuse policy.
In a statement Thursday, they would give the 30-year-old linebacker a chance to continue his career elsewhere.
Read the full statement:
"After meeting with Daryl Washington, we have collectively decided it is best to release Daryl and give him the opportunity to continue his career elsewhere."
© 2017 KPNX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs