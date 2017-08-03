A look at the Cardinals players and moments enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame

The jersey of Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson on display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Johnson wore the jersey in Week 2 of his rookie season, in a game against the Chicago Bears. (Photo: Chris Peterson/12 News)

It is a football fan's paradise.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is truly a must see for any gridiron junkies.

Before all the madness began for Hall of Fame week, 12 Sports got an exclusive tour after hours. It was just us and the hall.

Walking through it, you can't help but get chills. Every wall tells a different story or shares a different moment.

Of course, we kept an eye out for Cardinals players and moments.

Inside the Hall of Fame gallery, there are 12 (soon to be 13) bronze busts of the Cardinals enshrinees.

Cornerback Aeneas Williams was among the six members of the 2014 Hall of Fame class. Kurt Warner will become the 13th member.

The others are:

• Charles W. Bidwill, Sr. (Owner, Class of 1967)

• Jimmy Conzelman (Coach, Class of 1964)

• T Dan Dierdorf (Class of 1996)

• HB John “Paddy” Driscoll (Class of 1965)

• CB Dick “Night Train” Lane (Class of 1974)

• HB Ollie Matson (Class of 1972)

• HB Ernie Nevers (Class of 1963)

• TE Jackie Smith (Class of 1994)

• HB Charley Trippi (Class of 1968)

• CB Roger Wehrli (Class of 2007)

• S Larry Wilson (Class of 1978).

There are also some current Cardinals moments on display in the Hall of Fame.

There are the gloves, ball and jersey from when Larry Fitzgerald moved into third place on the NFL’s all-time receptions. He passed Hall of Famers Marvin Harrison (1,102) and Cris Carter (1,101), and now stands behind only Jerry Rice and Tony Gonzalez in league history. Fitzgerald currently has 1,125 receptions.

David Johnson’s anti-bullying cleats for the Cause & Effect weekend are on display.

In addition, Johnson's jersey and cleats from Week 2 of his rookie season versus the Chicago Bears on September 20, 2015 are on display. Johnson became the first play in NFL with a rushing, receiving and kickoff return touchdown in his first two games.

Finally, towards the end of the tour is Kurt Warner’s unique hall of fame locker. It includes a jersey from every pro-team Kurt played for in his career (Iowa Barnstormers – AFL, Amsterdam Admirals – NFL Europe, St. Louis Rams, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals).

