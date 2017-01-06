A big trade could be a quick fix for the Arizona Cardinals

Jan 1, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Titans inside linebacker Wesley Woodyard (59) stops Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Andrew Nelles, USA TODAY NETWORK)

What are the Arizona Cardinals biggest needs this offseason?

Number one, a cornerback to hold down the spot opposite Patrick Peterson.

Two, wide receivers and three, offensive linemen.

The Cardinals will fill these spots through a combination of free agency and the draft.

In my fascination of playing general manager I intend to make the Cardinals better by dealing their first round draft pick. And I have my eye on Houston Texans wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins is fast, quick, elusive and has A-plus hands. Until this past season he was regarded as a top-5 receiver in the league. However, he had a down year this past season but that can be

attributed to the Texans poor play at quarterback.



The Cardinals own the 13th pick in the first round of this year’s draft. Clemson’s Mike Williams, Corey Davis of Western Michigan and the University of Washington’s John ross are all worthy

of that pick.

However, none of these wide receivers are better, right now, than DeAndre Hopkins. And the Cardinals window is open right now. With that said I, GM Coop, am trading the Cardinals first round pick this year along with a second round pick in 2018 to the Texans for Hopkins.

With Hopkins the Cardinals immediately become a dynamic offensive team, which makes Larry Fitzgerald eager and excited about returning to play next season. With Hopkins and Fitz, John Brown

And J.J. Nelson can assume their more suited third and fourth receiver roles. And this kind of explosiveness on the perimeter opens up more running lanes for David Johnson. Hopkins presence figures

to open up so many opportunities that the Cardinals should easily be one of the top scoring teams in the league. They made it all the way to the NFC championship game as the second highest scoring team

in the league in 2016.



This 2017 draft class is deep in defensive backs allowing the Cardinals to still address their corner situation in the second round. I will disclose my Cardinals draft after January 16, the deadline for all underclassmen to declare for the draft.

